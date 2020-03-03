Humane Society to speak at luncheon
0 comments

Humane Society to speak at luncheon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Portage Women’s Civic League will hold its monthly luncheon meeting with social hour at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon March 11 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Lady J, Kehaulani Jones, will present "Unleash Your Genius: Becoming Rowley Creek Lavender Farm." With origins in the South Pacific, she and her husband AJ wanted to bring something tropical and unique to their farm among the Baraboo bluffs.

All women in the community may attend. Call Darlene Craig at 742-5222 to make or cancel reservations by Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News