Humane Society to speak at luncheon

The Portage Women’s Civic League will hold its monthly luncheon meeting with social hour at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon March 11 at Dino’s Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Lady J, Kehaulani Jones, will present "Unleash Your Genius: Becoming Rowley Creek Lavender Farm." With origins in the South Pacific, she and her husband AJ wanted to bring something tropical and unique to their farm among the Baraboo bluffs.

All women in the community may attend. Call Darlene Craig at 742-5222 to make or cancel reservations by Sunday.