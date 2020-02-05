Humane Society to speak at luncheon

The Portage Women's Civic League will hold its monthly luncheon meeting with social hour at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon Wednesday at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.

Andrea Von Hoff, Columbia County Humane Society Board vice president, will present "Puppy Love." CCHS provides care and shelter to about 1,300 animals each year. She will discuss the services CCHS provides, where the animals come from, the process from intake to adoption and how people can volunteer and help.