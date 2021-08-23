Humanities recovery grants awarded

Across Wisconsin, 52 historical societies, museums, libraries and other nonprofits were awarded Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant funds to help our state prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the pandemic, according to an Aug. 23 release. The awards represent the first round of funds provided to Wisconsin Humanities by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

A second grant round will open Sept. 15 with a deadline of Oct. 15.

“We received 114 applications expressing more than $1.6 million in need,” said Dena Wortzel, Executive Director of Wisconsin Humanities. Funds awarded will help organizations with everything from salary support and utility bills to improving access through digitization of collections and programming.

Local organizations receiving grants include, Adams County Historical Society, Friendship, $3,295; National Society of the Colonial Dames of America - State of Wisconsin - Historic Indian Agency House, Portage, $5,370; National Society Daughters of the American Revolution - Ft. Winnebago Surgeon's Quarters, Baraboo, $10,000; Badger History Group, Inc., Prairie du Sac, $6,589; Reedsburg Area Historical Society, Reedsburg, $10,000; Sauk County Historical Society, Inc., Baraboo, $9,869.