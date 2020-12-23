Humke earns Eagle Scout status

Makela Humke, of girls Troop 7070 in Portage, is the first female Eagle Scout to represent the Glacier’s Edge Council-South Central Wisconsin and is accompanied by other female Eagles in becoming a part of the National inaugural female Eagle Scout class on Dec. 17.

Humke was adopted from China at 11-months-old. She grew up in Stanley, where her parents served as advisors for a Venturing crew for people with disabilities. At 14-years-old, her family moved to Portage where she played an important role in establishing Venturing Crew 70 and became the first Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 7070.

“Scouting has been ingrained in my everyday morals since I was young. Throughout my childhood, I participated in summer camp, camping opportunities, and crew activities. Every summer since the age of one, I have spent time at Crystal Lake Scout Reservation. My years on camp staff will be one of my favorite memories growing up,” she said in her Eagle application essay.

Her Eagle Scout project involved creating a gaga ball pit, revamping a special needs accessible sandbox, and building a toy box for Rusch Elementary School in Portage.