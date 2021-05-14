 Skip to main content
Hunter releases new book
'Road to Wapatomica, A modern search for the Old Northwest'

Bob Hunter will release his newest book, “Road to Wapatomica, A modern search for the Old Northwest,” on June 1 through Culloden Press.

"Road to Wapatomica" has 50 illustrations, including maps and photos. Its 59 chapters focus on sites all over the modern Midwest in an engaging, humorous easy-to-read style. He writes of his visits to frontier sites and the events that occurred there including one chapter on Portage and several on Wisconsin.

Hunter served as sports columnist for the last 24 years of his more than 40 at the Columbus Dispatch and authored 11 books. He is a native of Hamilton, Ohio, and a graduate of Ohio University. He has been a member of the board of trustees of the Columbus Historical Society since 2011. He and his wife Margie live in Westerville, Ohio. They have three grown children.

