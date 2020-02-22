Hunter safety class offered

The Beaver Dam Hunter Safety Education Committee sponsored Wisconsin DNR Hunter Education Course to certify students who pass a written test, a practical test and demonstrate safe gun handling will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. March 11, 18, 23, 25 at Beaver Dam Middle School, 108 Fourth St. An optional trap shoot day is available March 26.

Attendance at all class dates is required to be certified. Cost is $10 and about four hours of student homework is required between the first two classes.