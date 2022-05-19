Hustisford High hosts 60th reunion

HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford High School class of 1962, held its 60th reunion on April 30 at the Lake Street Inn in Hustisford.
Those attending to reminisce and share memories were, William Degnitz, Wheeling, Illinois; Carol (Quest) Kocher, Beaver Dam; Frieda (Holz) Ninmann, Johnson Creek; Sandralee (Groening) Schwandt, Mayville; Darlene (Schommer) Hill, Watertown; Elaine (Schultz) Borchardt, Watertown; Delores (Ewert) Giese, Lomira; Judy (Kaul) Brendemuehl, Horicon; Carolyn (Unertl) Mueller, Iron Ridge; Carol (Krueger) Puestow, Hartland; Dennis Kirchoff, Iron Ridge; class president, James Thomas, Greenfield; Howard Zubke, Neosho; Daniel Stratman, Watertown; Robert Justmann, Iron Ridge.
Reunion committee members were Howard Zubke and Carol Kocher. “70 is the new 50!”