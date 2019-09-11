The Village of Hustler held its 97th annual Hustlerfest celebration Aug. 23-25.
The theme for this year’s was “Get Spiked.” The parade was held Aug. 24 with 38 entries with the route going down Highway A at Center Street and following Center Street to Ranney Street.”
The winners of the Men’s Hog Scramble are, Noah Renner, Treavis Gibbons, and Zach Oleson, first-place; Reed Revels, Zach Leis, and Logan Peterson, second-place; Ethan Karl’s, Zach Eyers, and Joe Schrank, third-place. The winners of the Women’s Hog Scramble are, Mckenzie Fancher, Chelsea Young, and Mandy Bachol, first-place; Karen Newlon, Emilee Lehman, and Jordan Merry, second-place; Dawn Allen, Mandy Brachol, and Kenzie Sanwald, third-place.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Hog Scramble winners include, Patience Larrabee, Jacob Jax, and Natasha Reynolds, first-place; Abbey Greeno, Allison Maulsby, and Colleen Davis, second-place; Brenna Reynolds, Kaylee Weiker, and Aubrey Weikee, third-place. Kids Hog Scramble winners are, Carter Reynolds, Razalin Neitzel, and Caden Bradly, first-place; Dalton Mgulsby, max menamy, and Anna Greeno, second-place; Austin Bradley, Owen Reynolds, and Ashton Kemper, third-place.
The ”Get Spiked at Hustlerfest” parade winners include, Camp douglas American Legion Color Guard; Harald Rondestvedt; New Lisbon High School band; Juneau County fairest of the fair, royalty; Orange Mills 4-H youth group; Clarks Gunsmithing, commercial; Ryan Duescher, clown; Sue Krizan, classic car; Schwednsky Family, antique cars; Over the Hill and Kendal Mustangs, ATV’s; Dickie Town, horses; Guardian for children, motorcycle; St. James and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, church.
Pie eating winners include, Brendon Muller, Adrianna Allen, and Tyler Allard, first-place; Dalton Maulsby, Cailyn Bachali, and Nicholas Westerman, second-place; Maddie Pesce, Brooklyn Lowe, and Quentin Allen, third-place. The chicken throwing winners are, Quentin Allen, Daun Allen, and Dalton Maulsby, first-place; Ryan Duescher, Beth Westerman, and Owen Reynolds, second-place; Nicholas Westerman, Kris Madyczyk, and Ryatt Malone, third place.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)