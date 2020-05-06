Hwy. 12 begins construction

Construction started May 4 on a $7.6 million project to realign the sharp curve on Highway 12 between Hwy. C and Waterbury Road, north of Sauk City. Other improvements include realigning Hwy. C and Old Bluff Trail to a single point intersection along the new Hwy. 12 alignment.

Hwy. 12 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction for the majority of construction. Hwy. C and Old Bluff Trail will be closed at Highway 12 for the majority of the project. Both roads will detour south to Prairie Road. Access to Maple Park Road, Staff Village Road and private entrances within the project limits throughout construction will be maintained.