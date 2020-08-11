Hwy. 12 traffic flagging scheduled
Temporary signals and traffic flagging operations will be used in the Highway 12 work zone between Sauk City and Baraboo until 5 p.m. today. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds near the work zone, prepare to stop and follow direction from flagging crews.
Traffic delays are expected during peak travel times. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. Project details can be under Wisconsin Construction Projects at 511wi.gov.
