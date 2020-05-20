Hwy 130 bridge maintenance project, scheduled to start May 26

Maintenance work will start May 26 on the Highway 130 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Lone Rock. The project includes repairs to structural steel elements, substructure repairs, cleaning and painting.

The Highway 130 crossing of the Wisconsin River will be closed to through traffic for the duration of construction, which is scheduled for completion in July. Eastbound Highway 130 traffic will be detoured using Highway 14 and Highway 23 in Spring Green. Westbound Highway 130 traffic will be detoured using Highway 80 in Muscoda.