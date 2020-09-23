Hwy. 136 bridge replacement begins today
Highway 136 south of Baraboo will be closed for construction starting today. The project will replace the existing bridge structure over Skillet Creek along the route to Devil’s Lake State Park. Hwy. 136 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 113. Access to Devil’s Lake State Park will remain open using Hwy. 113 and Hwy. DL.
Construction is scheduled for completion in November, based on favorable weather conditions.
For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis136-skilletcreek.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!