 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hwy. 136 bridge replacement begins Wednesday, Sept. 23
0 comments

Hwy. 136 bridge replacement begins Wednesday, Sept. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Highway 136 south of Baraboo will be closed for construction starting Wednesday, Sept. 23. The project will replace the existing bridge structure over Skillet Creek along the route to Devil’s Lake State Park. Hwy. 136 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 113. Access to Devil’s Lake State Park will remain open using Hwy. 113 and Hwy. DL.

Construction is scheduled for completion in November, based on favorable weather conditions.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis136-skilletcreek.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News