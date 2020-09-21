Hwy. 136 bridge replacement begins Wednesday, Sept. 23

Highway 136 south of Baraboo will be closed for construction starting Wednesday, Sept. 23. The project will replace the existing bridge structure over Skillet Creek along the route to Devil’s Lake State Park. Hwy. 136 will be closed to through traffic and detoured using Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 113. Access to Devil’s Lake State Park will remain open using Hwy. 113 and Hwy. DL.