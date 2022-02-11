Hwy. 136 improvements approved

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1 million contract to improve Highway 136 between Highway PF and the West Baraboo limits in Sauk County. Crews will resurface 3.9 miles of the highway under a 20-day working contract in the 2022 construction season.

D.L. Gasser Construction of Baraboo is the prime contractor for the project.

Hwy. 136 will remain open with lane closures and flagging operations during construction. Access will be maintained to residences and local businesses.

The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement projects, visit 511wi.gov.