 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hwy. 136 improvements approved

  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1 million contract to improve Highway 136 between Highway PF and the West Baraboo limits in Sauk County. Crews will resurface 3.9 miles of the highway under a 20-day working contract in the 2022 construction season.

D.L. Gasser Construction of Baraboo is the prime contractor for the project.

Hwy. 136 will remain open with lane closures and flagging operations during construction. Access will be maintained to residences and local businesses.

The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement projects, visit 511wi.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…

Free N95 masks available

Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News