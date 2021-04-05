Hwy. 136 improvements to start in 2022

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has advanced construction improvements on Highway 136 in Sauk County to occur in 2022.

This project, initially scheduled for construction in 2026, will resurface the highway between the Hwy. PF intersection and the Hwy. 12 interchange in West Baraboo.

The work will occur during the 2022 construction season and the highway will remain open to traffic with lane closures and flagging operations during construction. Access will be maintained to private residences and local businesses.

The project is one of 42 projects advanced through Federal COVID Relief funding statewide.

For more information, visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis136-saukcounty/default.aspx.