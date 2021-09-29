Hwy. 151 safety project begins Monday

Safety improvements are expected to begin Monday, Oct. 4 on Highway 151 north of Columbus in Dodge County. The $449,308 project will install high-tension cable barriers in the highway median between the Dodge/Columbia County line and Dodge County S.

Single lane closures are anticipated in both directions. Motorists are urged to slow down and be vigilant for crews working in the area. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.