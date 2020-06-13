Hwy. 151 work near Columbus starts Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting Monday, Highway 151 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between East Bristol and Columbus in Dane and Columbia counties. Crews will paint three structures over Hwy. 151, Hwy. V Exit 111; Hwy. 73 Exit 115; and Hwy. K/Western Avenue in Columbus.

The Hwy. 73 ramp to Hwy. 151 northbound will be closed starting Monday until mid-July; alternate routes will be required.

The bridge joints on the Hwy. V structure over Hwy. 151 will also be replaced and is expected to be closed between the interchange ramps starting mid-July until mid-August. Drivers should follow the signed detour routes using the Hwy. VV Exit 108 and Hwy. 73 Exit 115 interchanges to bypass the closure.

The work and closures are weather dependent and subject to change. The project is anticipated to be completed in late August.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/us151-columbus.