Hwy. 16 construction scheduled to start May 6

Work began May 6 on Highway 16 between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. The $4.5 million project will replace pavement along 14.1 miles of highway from Boeck Road, Portage, to Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells. Other improvements include permanent pavement marking, new guardrail, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and increased paved shoulders from 3-5 feet.

Hwy. 16 will remain open to traffic during construction. Work will take place during daytime hours using lagging operations. Motorists are urged to slow down near the work zone and watch for flaggers. D.L. Gasser Construction of West Baraboo is the prime contractor.

Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2020. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.