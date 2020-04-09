Hwy. 16/Hwy. 22 interchange construction begins Monday

Construction work at the Highway 16/22 interchange south of Wyocena in Columbia County is scheduled to begin on Monday. Improvements include raising the Hwy. 22 bridge to a 16.3-foot clearance, replacement of the bridge deck and guardrail, and pavement repair for the Hwy. 16 on and off-ramps.
Motorists are advised of the following ramp closures and detours:
- Stage I: April 13-15, Hwy. 16 off-ramps closed
- Stage II: April 15-May 11, Hwy. 22 bridge closed and detoured and Hwy. 16 traffic will be routed using the Hwy. 16 ramps
- Stage III: May 11-June12, Hwy. 22 bridge closed and detoured and Hwy. 16 open, on and off-ramps closed
The posted state detour for the Hwy. 22 bridge closure will use Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 51. Motorists are urged to plan for alternate routes.
The $1.4 million project is scheduled for completion by June 12. Lunda Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the prime contractor. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.
For more information, visit 511wi.gov.
