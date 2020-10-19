Hwy. 23 bridge closes for construction Monday, Oct. 26

Work to replace the Highway 23 bridge deck over the Wisconsin River near Spring Green is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 26. The bridge will be closed to traffic during construction. Alternate bridge routes include Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 130.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to one lane traffic in June 2021. Construction is scheduled for completion in Sept. 2021. In addition to bridge deck replacement, the project will replace guardrails and repaint the bridge structure.

The river will remain open to boaters. Boaters should be alert for crews working in the area and follow the navigational buoys through the work zone. The area is a Slow No Wake zone.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/wis23bridge-saukcounty.