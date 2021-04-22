 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 44 improvements approved
0 comments

Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 44 improvements approved

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $5.3 million contract to improve sections of Highway 33 and Hwy. 44 in Columbia County.

  • Hwy. 33 from west of Marcellon to northwest of Cambria: the project will resurface nearly 10 miles of the highway with Cold in Place Recycle asphaltic base material before overlaying with Hot Mix Asphalt pavement. Paved shoulders will be added, rumble strips and pavement markings replaced, the Hwy. 33 bridge over the Fox River will have surface repairs and guardrail replacement. Hwy. 33 will be closed and detoured to through traffic during construction. The signed detour route will follow Hwy. 22, Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 146. Access for residents, businesses, and emergency services will be maintained at all times. Construction schedule is early July to mid-October.
  • Hwy. 44 from east of Pardeeville to Marcellon. The 2.5 mile project will replace the pavement along the highway, add paved shoulders, culvert replacement and replace the pavement markings. Hwy. 44 will remain open to traffic with flagging operations during construction. Construction schedule is late May to early July.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Baraboo clean up day planned

Rise Enterprise LLC is teaming up with People Helping People to do a community clean up at 10:30 a.m. April 24 at PHP, 805 Broadway, Baraboo, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News