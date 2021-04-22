Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 44 improvements approved

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $5.3 million contract to improve sections of Highway 33 and Hwy. 44 in Columbia County.
- Hwy. 33 from west of Marcellon to northwest of Cambria: the project will resurface nearly 10 miles of the highway with Cold in Place Recycle asphaltic base material before overlaying with Hot Mix Asphalt pavement. Paved shoulders will be added, rumble strips and pavement markings replaced, the Hwy. 33 bridge over the Fox River will have surface repairs and guardrail replacement. Hwy. 33 will be closed and detoured to through traffic during construction. The signed detour route will follow Hwy. 22, Hwy. 16 and Hwy. 146. Access for residents, businesses, and emergency services will be maintained at all times. Construction schedule is early July to mid-October.
- Hwy. 44 from east of Pardeeville to Marcellon. The 2.5 mile project will replace the pavement along the highway, add paved shoulders, culvert replacement and replace the pavement markings. Hwy. 44 will remain open to traffic with flagging operations during construction. Construction schedule is late May to early July.
For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.