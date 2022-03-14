 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hwy. 33 bridge improvements approved

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $314,000 contract to rehabilitate the Highway 33 bridge over I-90/94, Exit 106, in Columbia County.

The project will replace and repair structural girders and replace a portion of the bridge deck.

Construction is scheduled to begin March 28 and be completed in June.

During construction, Hwy. 33 will be reduced to one lane over I-90/94 between the interchange ramps. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to allow traffic to cross the bridge.

Motorists on I-90/94 can expect to encounter lane shifts, rolling stops and night work.

Zenith Tech, inc. of Waukesha is the prime contractor.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.

