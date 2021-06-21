 Skip to main content
Hwy. 33 improvement project begins Friday
Construction is scheduled to begin Friday on Highway 33 between Baraboo and Reedsburg. The $4.4 million project will resurface the highway and install safety rumble strips in select locations.

The project’s initial stage of construction will begin with the Hwy. 23/33 intersection. The intersection will remain open to traffic under construction conditions. Motorist are urged to reduce speeds and anticipate crews working in the area.

The resurfacing work will gradually move west during July and August. The Hwy. 23/33 intersection is scheduled to be closed and detoured starting Aug. 23.

D.L. Gasser Construction is the prime contractor. The project is scheduled for completion by October.

