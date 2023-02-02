Work to reconfigure the current interchange into a diamond interchange at Highway 39/90/94 and Hwy. 60 interchange in Columbia County will resume Monday. Other improvements include the addition of roundabouts and reconstruction of Hwy. 60 between Sunset Drive and Pine Hollow Road.

Motorists can expect to encounter bi-directional traffic on the southbound lanes of Hwy. 39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two-lanes in each direction.

Construction is scheduled for completion in spring 2024, based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.