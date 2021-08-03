Hwy. 39 bridge work and resurfacing begins Monday

Two construction projects will begin on Monday along Highway 39 near Portage in Columbia County. Crews will reshape the existing median shoulders along Hwy. 39 and install guardrail along the interstate median between the Baraboo River and Hwy. O.

Crews will also complete a polymer overlay on the Hwy. 39 structures over Hogan Road, north of Portage. A polymer overlay is a type of treatment that enhances safety and durability of a bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface. The treatment also helps to resist damages incidental to winter maintenance, which optimizes pavement life.

Hwy. 39 will remain open to traffic with shoulder and lane closures during median improvements. The work on the Hwy. 39 bridges over Hogan Road will be completed during overnight hours. Drivers are advised to slow down and be alert for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.

The prime contractor for the $2.2 million project is Mattison Contractors, Inc. based out of Knapp. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-October, weather permitting.

For more Information, visit projects.511wi.gov/i39-median-bridges.