Hwy. 51/22/60 intersection reconstruction starts Monday

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $2.8 million contract to improve the Highway 51/Hwy. 22/Hwy. 60 intersection in the town of North Leeds in Columbia County. Mashuda Contractors of Princeton, is the prime contractor.

Starting Monday, crews will reconstruct and realign the intersection with a roundabout and remove the curve along Hwy. 51. The roundabout will accommodate all vehicles, including farm implements and large trucks.

During construction, traffic on Hwy. 22 will be detoured via Hwy. 51 and Hwy. CS. The Hwy. 60 detour follows Hwy. 51, Hwy. K and Hwy. C. Access along Hwy. 51 will be maintained until the new alignment opens through the roundabout intersection.

Construction is scheduled for completion in October, dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.

