Hwy. 51 bridge replacement underway
Hwy. 51 bridge replacement underway

Bridge construction is underway on Highway 51 over Rocky Run Creek, between Poynette and Portage, in Columbia County. Hwy. 51 is closed to through traffic at the bridge and a signed detour follows Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 16. Access remains open to local traffic and businesses.

Crews will replace the existing slab span bridge carrying highway traffic over the creek; pave asphalt near the bridge; replace the guardrail; and install pavement markings.

The work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-October.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/us51-bridge.

