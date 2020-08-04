Hwy. 51 bridge replacement underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bridge construction is underway on Highway 51 over Rocky Run Creek, between Poynette and Portage, in Columbia County. Hwy. 51 is closed to through traffic at the bridge and a signed detour follows Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 16. Access remains open to local traffic and businesses.

Crews will replace the existing slab span bridge carrying highway traffic over the creek; pave asphalt near the bridge; replace the guardrail; and install pavement markings.

The work operations are weather dependent and subject to change. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-October.

For more information, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/us51-bridge.