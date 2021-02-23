Hwy. 51 reconstruction in Portage starts mid-March

Work begins in mid-March on Highway 51 reconstruction, between E. Pleasant Street and Ontario Street, in the city of Portage. Hwy. 51 will remain open to local traffic with access maintained to businesses and residences. During the following closures, through traffic will be detoured via Hwy. 51, Hwy. 60, and Hwy. 39.

Dewitt Street, from E. Pleasant Street to Wisconsin Street, will be closed to through traffic from mid-March until May.

Wisconsin Street, from DeWitt Street to Ontario Street, will be closed to through traffic starting in May until November.

Improvements include realigning the intersection of Dewitt Street and Wisconsin Street, pavement replacement, replacing storm sewer, and updated traffic signals and street lighting.

A virtual construction informational meeting is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. March 2, follow the instructions found on the project website, https://projects.511wi.gov/us51-portage.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, anticipate delays and allow extra time if traveling in this area. The work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

The project is anticipated to be completed by November 2021.

Follow Southwest Region construction projects at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.