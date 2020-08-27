 Skip to main content
Hwy. 51 resurfacing project begins Sept. 1
Hwy. 51 resurfacing project begins Sept. 1

Work to resurface Highway 51 between Hwy. 60 and Tomlinson Road in Poynette, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Other improvements include grading, base aggregate, beam guards, and pavement marking.

Hwy. 51 will remain open to local traffic throughout construction with flagging operations; however, through traffic will be detoured via Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 16. Construction continues for the Hwy. 51 bridge replacement over Rocky Run Creek, north of Poynette.

Motorists are advised to slow down, be prepared to stop, and watch for flagging operations in the construction zone.

Construction is scheduled for completion in October, based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

