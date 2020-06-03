Hwy. 60 resurfacing project underway, Sauk County
0 comments

Hwy. 60 resurfacing project underway, Sauk County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Work to resurface Highway 60 between Spring Green and Sauk City began Tuesday. The project limits are between Hwy. 14 and one-half mile east of Fox Road. The project includes resurfacing of pavement, road layout, and replacement of guardrail and pavement markings.

Hwy. 60 will remain open to traffic for the duration of construction. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and temporary lane closures.

Construction is scheduled for completion in August, based on favorable weather conditions.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

County courts open June 1

The Dodge County Courts will open for in-person hearings starting at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. The courts have developed a comprehensive operatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News