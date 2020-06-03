Hwy. 60 resurfacing project underway, Sauk County

Work to resurface Highway 60 between Spring Green and Sauk City began Tuesday. The project limits are between Hwy. 14 and one-half mile east of Fox Road. The project includes resurfacing of pavement, road layout, and replacement of guardrail and pavement markings.
Hwy. 60 will remain open to traffic for the duration of construction. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations and temporary lane closures.
Construction is scheduled for completion in August, based on favorable weather conditions.
For more information, visit 511wi.gov.
