 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hwy. 68 resurfacing work starts Monday
0 comments

Hwy. 68 resurfacing work starts Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hwy. 68 resurfacing starts Monday

Resurfacing work begins Monday on nearly 10 miles of Highway 68, between Edgelawn Drive in Fox Lake to Hwy. 49 in Waupun, in Dodge County. Work will also include curb ramp improvements at intersections within the city of Waupun, adding centerline rumble strips, and new pavement markings.

Hwy. 68 will be closed to through traffic during construction and detoured using Hwy. 33, Hwy. A, Hwy. 151, and Hwy. 49. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction. Motorists are advised to slow down and eliminate distractions when driving, especially in work zones.

The $3 million project is scheduled to be completed in mid-to-late June, weather-permitting.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/wis68.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Baraboo clean up day planned

Rise Enterprise LLC is teaming up with People Helping People to do a community clean up at 10:30 a.m. April 24 at PHP, 805 Broadway, Baraboo, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News