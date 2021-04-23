Hwy. 68 resurfacing work starts Monday

Hwy. 68 resurfacing starts Monday

Resurfacing work begins Monday on nearly 10 miles of Highway 68, between Edgelawn Drive in Fox Lake to Hwy. 49 in Waupun, in Dodge County. Work will also include curb ramp improvements at intersections within the city of Waupun, adding centerline rumble strips, and new pavement markings.

Hwy. 68 will be closed to through traffic during construction and detoured using Hwy. 33, Hwy. A, Hwy. 151, and Hwy. 49. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction. Motorists are advised to slow down and eliminate distractions when driving, especially in work zones.

The $3 million project is scheduled to be completed in mid-to-late June, weather-permitting.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/wis68.