Hwy. 78 construction set to begin Monday, April 19
Pavement replacement work on Highway 78 between Eagle View Court in Prairie du Sac and Weynand Drive in Merrimac is scheduled to begin Monday. Hwy. 78 will remain open to local traffic only.

The posted state highway detour for through traffic utilizes Hwy. 12, Hwy. 33, and Hwy. 39/90/94.

The Hwy. 78/113 intersection located west of Merrimac is within the work zone and will be open to local traffic only. Hwy. 78 at the Merrimac Ferry landing is not in the work zone.

Project improvements include removing the pavement and pavement structure, curb and gutter replacement, beam guard replacement, pavement marking, signing, centerline and shoulder rumble strips.

Information on the project can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/wis78-sauk. Construction is currently scheduled for completion in late September 2021.

