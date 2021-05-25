Hwy. 78 construction starts in new area Thursday

Ongoing Highway 78 reconstruction work is scheduled to move heavy grading operations Thursday to the south end of the project near Eagle View Court in Prairie du Sac.

Local traffic is urged to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach destination. Electronic message boards will be posted notifying motorists of the current closures.

Hwy. 78 is closed to through traffic with local traffic access maintained during construction. Through traffic is detoured via Hwy. 12, Hwy. 33 and Hwy. 90/94. Hwy. 113 through traffic is detoured via Hwy. 78 and Hwy. DL.

Construction began in April to reconstruct 8.54 miles of Hwy. 78 between Merrimac and Prairie du Sac. To date, the work has concentrated on the north end of the project between Merrimac and the Hwy. 113 intersection, and both Hwy. 78 and Hwy. 113 remain closed to through traffic.

For more information, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.