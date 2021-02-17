Hwy. 80 closed between Babcock and Necedah

Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews have begun to replace a bridge at the Yellow River, also known as Remington Ditch, on Highway 80 between Babcock and Necedah.

Truck traffic planning to travel north on Hwy. 80 starting in Necedah are reminded to follow the posted detour of Hwy. 21 and Hwy. 173 as opportunities to turn around or use local roads are limited. Detour signs and barricades notifying traffic of the closure and detour are in place and project staff are working with local authorities to add or adjust signage for improved visibility.