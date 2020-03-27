Hwy. 151 construction begins Monday
Construction will begin Monday, March 30, on Highway 151 in Dodge County. The highway will remain open to traffic with single lane closures in each direction. Motorists are urged to anticipate construction activities and reduce speeds in the work zone.

The project will repair and resurface Hwy. 151 between the north Hwy. 73 interchange and the railroad bridge overpass south of Beaver Dam.

The $9.4 million project is expected to be completed in fall 2020.

For more information on road construction, traffic incidents or weather event closures across Wisconsin visit 511wi.gov.

