JUNEAU — Starting Thursday, Highway S, between Highways T and G, will be closed to all traffic to allow for the removal and replacement of two bridges in this section of Highway S.

The detour will be northbound Hwy. G to southbound Hwy. 151 to eastbound Hwy. S. These projects, administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, are expected to be completed by mid-October.

For more information, call the Dodge County Highway Department at 920-386-3650 or dchighway@co.dodge.wi.us.