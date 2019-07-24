Hyland Prairie 4-H awards gift basket

To celebrate Hyland Prairie 4-H Club’s 80th anniversary, the club sponsored a gift basket drawing at the brat fry. The basket included school supplies, items to encourage healthy living and promote Wisconsin’s dairy industry. Leo Schmitt was awarded the basket at the club’s July 17 activity as Braydon Lewke spoke about how he cares for and prepares his beef animals for show. Pictured are, from left, Schmitt, Michael Mittag, Serena Mittag and Lewke.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)