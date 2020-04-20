I-39 Supply donates trailers to Sauk Prairie Healthcare and Prairie Clinics

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation received three trailers on April 17 from I-39 Supply in Portage to be used at area clinics as they perform curbside testing for COVID-19. Since late March, the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Lodi and River Valley Clinics, as well as the Prairie Clinic in Sauk City have been using tents to facilitate curbside COVID-19 testing. The trailers have been located at each of the clinics and are already in use.
In addition to procuring trailers, the foundation is actively raising funds to support demands to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients. The hospital is purchasing disinfectant equipment and solutions; protective gear for workers including masks, gowns and gloves; medical equipment for patients such as IV pumps and ventilators and filters for equipment. This equipment alone will cost close to $170K.
For donations, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give and select “greatest needs,” or send a check with “Greatest Needs” in the memo to Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, 260 26th Street, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578.
