I-39 Supply donates trailers to Sauk Prairie Healthcare and Prairie Clinics

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation received three trailers on April 17 from I-39 Supply in Portage to be used at area clinics as they perform curbside testing for COVID-19. Since late March, the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Lodi and River Valley Clinics, as well as the Prairie Clinic in Sauk City have been using tents to facilitate curbside COVID-19 testing. The trailers have been located at each of the clinics and are already in use.