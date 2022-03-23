I-90/94 interchange reconstruction approved

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $29.5 million contract to reconstruct the Interstate 90/94 and Highway 82 interchange at exit 69 in Mauston. Construction work is scheduled to begin in early April.

The project will replace the aging interchange to meet future safety and operational needs including reconstruction of ramps and ramp terminals; construction of roundabouts at ramp terminals; replacement of I-90/94 bridges over the Lemonweir River, Highway 82, and westbound Highway G; reconstruction of Highway 82 between Kennedy Street and Commercial Street; resurfacing between Commercial Street and Powers Avenue.

Mashuda Contractors of Princeton, is the prime contractor.

The Interstate will be open to two lanes of traffic in each direction using temporary lanes and bridge structures during construction. Reductions to one lane in each direction will occur during overnight hours on a limited basis.

Highway 82 will be open to one lane of traffic in each direction. Limited overnight closures will occur for bridge work over Highway 82. Detour routes will utilize I-90/94 to New Lisbon and Lyndon Station.

Access to adjacent businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.