 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ice Age Trail Alliance requests DMV license plate

  • 0

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles received an application from Ice Age Trail Alliance requesting a new specialty license plate.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance at iceagetrail.org, is a non-profit organization that aims to conserve, maintain and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview. The application is available for public comment through Sept. 23.

The public comment period is the first step in a process for groups interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. The public can review each application submitted and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for…

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things.…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News