Ice Age Trail Alliance requests DMV license plate

The Ice Age Trail Alliance at iceagetrail.org , is a non-profit organization that aims to conserve, maintain and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview . The application is available for public comment through Sept. 23.

The public comment period is the first step in a process for groups interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. The public can review each application submitted and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status.