Ice Age Trail Alliance speaks to Optimist Club

On Oct. 9, Amy Lord of the of the Ice Age Trail Alliance spoke to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club president Caleb Maier. Lord shared information about the Alliance's Saunters program for youth.

