Ice Age Trail celebrates 40th anniversary

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Ice Age Trail becoming a National Scenic Trail, a special program called “the Mammoth Hike Challenge” is now available and accepting registrations at iceagetrail.org/mammoth-hike-challenge.

This free program is available to all ages and abilities. Participants will walk the Ice Age Trail during the month of October. If participants walk 40 miles and visit three Trail Communities during the month, they'll earn a hiking certificate and a limited-edition patch celebrating the 40th anniversary. Participants can hike, walk, run, or backpack and log miles.

Developed by the Ice Age Trail Alliance, with a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the goal is to increase tourism and make an economic impact in Ice Age Trail Communities.

More than 1,000 people have registered so far. Using StriveOn, the program’s free interactive cell phone application, participants can locate and learn about local resources and businesses to plan ahead and onsite during a visit. Many local businesses are providing “hiker specials" during the month.