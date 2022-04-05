Ice Age Trail’s boulder to be relocated

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will relocate the Ice Age National Scenic Trail’s Eastern Terminus in Potawatomi State Park this spring. The large erratic glacial boulder and historical marker, which serves as one of the trail’s two endpoints, will be moved 0.3 miles to the west, to the park’s Old Ski Hill Overlook.

The move comes after discussion and agreement between the DNR, the National Park Service and the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The Old Ski Hill Overlook is more picturesque than its current location, which is in a heavily wooded area near a vault toilet.

“Hikers will enjoy a more scenic start, or finish, to their hike,” said Erin Brown-Stender, Potawatomi State Park superintendent, noting the overlook’s expansive views of the surrounding area.

The move will alleviate the confusion that sometimes results from trailhead signage, which remains at the overlook from decades ago when it served as the terminus.

The move is estimated to happen in April, pending weather, soil conditions and staff availability. For updates on the move, follow the Ice Age Trail Alliance on Facebook or Instagram.