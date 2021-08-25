 Skip to main content
Ice Cream Social planned
Dells Colonial Apartments, 309 Wisconsin Ave., Wisconsin Dells, will host a mortgage retirement ice cream social from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 9. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development mortgage was paid in full in June 2020.

