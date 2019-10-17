8 ice skaters earn medals

The Beaver Dam Swan City Ice Skaters participated in the U.S. Figure Skating Wisconsin Compete USA series on Oct. 9. Skaters earn points based on how they place at individual competitions and, at the end of the year, the top three overall point earners at each level receive a series medal. In 2018-19, eight SCIS skaters earned series medals based on their overall scores. Pictured, from front left, Stella Knaup, first Basic 2; Mary Zwald, second Freeskate 1; Daisey Van Egtern, second Basic 2; Sammi Phillips, third Basic 6; back row, Aaliyah White, second Pre-Preliminary test track; Lily Mecalis, third High Beginner; Azalea Helmer, third Pre-Preliminary test track; not shown, Eloise Blaschka, third Freeskate 3.
