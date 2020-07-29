ICF to host free, virtual summer camp

The International Crane Foundation will host a virtual summer camp via Zoom Aug. 26 and 27. Crane Camp 2020 is an hour-long virtual camp, led by the ICF outreach educators and is open to children entering grades K-5 and is free of charge.

Crane Camp will be a fun, interactive virtual camp filled with crane-related games and activities. International Crane Foundation educators will lead icebreaker activities and hands-on learning about cranes and their wetland homes. The younger campers will participate in an interactive story time, while the older campers will practice role-playing as field scientists and observing cranes in the wild. All campers will receive a special Crane Camp Kit by mail they will use during the camp. Four session are offered. Sessions One and Three are identical, as are Sessions Two and Four.