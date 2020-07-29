ICF to host free, virtual summer camp
The International Crane Foundation will host a virtual summer camp via Zoom Aug. 26 and 27. Crane Camp 2020 is an hour-long virtual camp, led by the ICF outreach educators and is open to children entering grades K-5 and is free of charge.

Crane Camp will be a fun, interactive virtual camp filled with crane-related games and activities. International Crane Foundation educators will lead icebreaker activities and hands-on learning about cranes and their wetland homes. The younger campers will participate in an interactive story time, while the older campers will practice role-playing as field scientists and observing cranes in the wild. All campers will receive a special Crane Camp Kit by mail they will use during the camp. Four session are offered. Sessions One and Three are identical, as are Sessions Two and Four.

  • Session One, grades K to 2: from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26;
  • Session Two, grades 3 to 5, Wednesday, Aug. 26;
  • Session Three, grades K to 2: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27;
  • Session Four, grades 3 to 5: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

Each session is limited to 25 spots, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, complete the form at http://bit.ly/cranecamp20 by Aug. 10, submit one form per child. Confirmation will be sent within two days.

For more information, email Sophie Wolbert at swolbert@savingcranes.org.

