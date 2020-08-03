ICF to host free, virtual summer camp

The International Crane Foundation will host a virtual summer camp via Zoom. Crane Camp 2020 is an hour-long virtual camp open to children entering grades K-5 and is free of charge.
Crane Camp will be a fun, interactive virtual camp filled with crane-related games, activities and hands-on learning about cranes and their wetland homes. The younger campers will participate in an interactive story time, while the older campers will practice role-playing as field scientists and observing cranes in the wild. Campers will receive a Crane Camp Kit by mail for use during the camp. Sessions One and Three are identical, as are Sessions Two and Four.
- Session One, grades K to 2: from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 26;
- Session Two, grades 3 to 5, Aug. 26;
- Session Three, grades K to 2: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 27;
- Session Four, grades 3 to 5: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 27.
Each session is limited to 25 spots, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, complete the form at http://bit.ly/cranecamp20 by Aug. 10, submit one form per child. Confirmation will be sent.
For more information, email Sophie Wolbert at swolbert@savingcranes.org.
