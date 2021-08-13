 Skip to main content
Identity Theft Prevention Program offered
The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo and Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department hosts Jeffrey Kersten, of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, for a free presentation on “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in Room 12/14 of the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.

He will explain the different types of identity theft, recognizing and preventing it, including information about fraud alerts and security freezes.

Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam. Brochures will be available.

Jeffrey Kersten

Kersten
