Identity Theft Prevention Program offered

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo and Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department hosts Jeffrey Kersten, of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, for a free presentation on “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in Room 12/14 of the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.