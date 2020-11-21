Impact of COVID on youth

FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

COVID-19 has had some interesting effects on youth. Marie Witzel, positive youth development educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County, attended a youth development seminar-series and had a chance to talk with other educators and reflect on youth over the past few months. One of the first activities she did was to think about what a youth “selfie” might look like during this time. Seminar attendees identified youth in front of computer screens connecting with their class in little squares, and for some there may be a good outward appearance, but there also may be more darkness and sadness with this emotional time.

Youth have had a disruption in their lives with COVID; some of them may be milestones like graduation, sports and holidays. Research shows that across the country children have also suffered parental loss. According to Gilly Cannon, director of Children’s Bereavement Services at the Maryland-based nonprofit organization, Caring Matters, “Children are asking who will be taking care of me, or will it happen to me, or will it happen to the next person who takes care of me…and it’s not so easy to answer those questions because we don’t have the answers.”