Impact of COVID on youth

COVID-19 has had some interesting effects on youth. Marie Witzel, positive youth development educator with University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County, attended a youth development seminar-series and had a chance to talk with other educators and reflect on youth over the past few months. One of the first activities she did was to think about what a youth “selfie” might look like during this time. Seminar attendees identified youth in front of computer screens connecting with their class in little squares, and for some there may be a good outward appearance, but there also may be more darkness and sadness with this emotional time.
Youth have had a disruption in their lives with COVID; some of them may be milestones like graduation, sports and holidays. Research shows that across the country children have also suffered parental loss. According to Gilly Cannon, director of Children’s Bereavement Services at the Maryland-based nonprofit organization, Caring Matters, “Children are asking who will be taking care of me, or will it happen to me, or will it happen to the next person who takes care of me…and it’s not so easy to answer those questions because we don’t have the answers.”
With fears around caretaker death or absence, youth are suffering mental health issues and emotional issues; 64% of teens believe that COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on their generation’s mental health. One of the driving forces that impacts youth is the social isolation they feel through the pandemic.
At this time, positive youth development programs are very important in the lives of youth to keep them socially connected. Positive youth development programs also provide opportunities for kids to get outside and participate in physical activities instead of only being in front of a computer screen.
As we think about the role of 4-H, we use positive youth development programs to focus on the essential elements of belonging, mastery, independence and generosity. We also focus on “youth sparks,” the passion that kids have for developing their self-interests with the support of a caring adult. 4-H was founded on the belief that when youth are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their own course, their unique skills grow and take shape, helping them to find meaningful connections in their lives, careers and communities.
