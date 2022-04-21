 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Improvements at Columbia County Shooting Range starting soon

Columbia County Shooting Range

The range will remain open during construction of these improvements, but capacity likely will be limited.

 WISCONSIN DNR/Contributed

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports that the Columbia County Shooting Range improvement project will begin this summer. Improvements include increasing sound mitigation to the 100-yard and 50-yard rifle ranges and the 50-yard shotgun range and adding a bullet catcher to the handgun range.

The range, at W6273 King Road near Poynette, will remain open during construction. Space will be limited, and the shooting sheds may be closed frequently. Specific construction dates are not yet scheduled because the work is dependent upon weather conditions.

Users should be prepared for some limited access. Visit the DNR’s Columbia County Range at dnr.wisconsin.gov before visiting to check current operations.

Alternate public shooting ranges in the area to use during the construction may also be found on the DNR website.

